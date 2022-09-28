    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Hindalco, Nestle, Torrent Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 28

    Hindalco, Nestle, Torrent Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 28

    Hindalco, Nestle, Torrent Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 28
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session on a negative note as the market slipped for the sixth-straight day to end at two-month lows. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 16858.60, 148.80 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 56598.28, 509.23 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    Mahindra & Mahindra | Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell as much as 1.9 percent and rose as much as 1.7 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, September 28, after the home-grown auto major said it had sold 2.17 percent stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd for Rs 285 per share. However, its stock ended 0.6 percent higher.

    Hindalco | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 3.7 percent lower.

    Mahindra Logistics Ltd | Shares of Mahindra Logistics climbed over 3 percent as the company on Monday announced the acquisition of the B2B express business of Gurugram-based logistics firm Rivigo Services, which will help the company accelerate its capabilities in this area. Its shares ended 2.6 percent down.

    Power Grid Corporation of India | Power Minister RK Singh said decision against the proposal of REC acquisition by Power Grid is final. Its stock ended 1.4 percent higher.

    Torrent Pharma | Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharma marked its presence among the top 10 players within the dermatology space with the acquisition of Curatio Healthcare for Rs 2,000 crore. However, analysts are not enthused with the price that the company is paying for this deal, stating that the transaction may take years to turn accretive. Its stock ended 2.6 percent lower.

    Nestle | Nestle India shares were trading in the green on Wednesday, September 28, even as brokerage firm CLSA has a sell call on the makers of Maggi, an Indian pantry staple and one of the country’s most-loved brands. This is days after the world’s largest food company announced its ambitions to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India by 2025. Nestle India shares gained almost a percent in intraday and were trading 0.8 percent higher from the previous close. Its stock ended 1.2 percent higher.

    Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2.1 percent. The shares of Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Central Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank ended 1.2 to 5.3 percent lower.

    Hero MotoCorp | The shares of Hero MotoCorp fell as much as 2.1 percent on Wednesday, after the company announced the launch of Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0. Its stock ended nearly 1.9  percent down.

