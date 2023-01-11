Hindalco, Nazara Tech, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 11

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17895.70, 18.45 points down and the BSE Sensex ended 60105.50, 9.98 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.8 percent higher.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) gained nearly 3 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. on January 10 for a total contract amount of Rs 1,134.11 crore. Its shares ended 2.6 percent higher.

OMC stocks | State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are seeking compensation of as much as Rs 50,000 crore to cover up for the losses that they have incurred due to the freeze in fuel prices, industry sources told CNBC-TV18. Their shares ended 1.6 to 3.5 percent higher.

Bharti Airtel | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.5 percent lower.

Nazara Technologies Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 5.6 percent up.