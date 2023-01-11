English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket News

Hindalco, Nazara Tech, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 11

Hindalco, Nazara Tech, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 11

Hindalco, Nazara Tech, Bharti Airtel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 11
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 11, 2023 4:00:46 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17895.70, 18.45 points down and the BSE Sensex ended 60105.50, 9.98 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Hindalco, Hindalco stock, Hindalco shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 5

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.8 percent higher.

rail vikas nigam ltd, rail vikas nigam stock, rail vikas nigam shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 5

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) gained nearly 3 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. on January 10 for a total contract amount of Rs 1,134.11 crore. Its shares ended 2.6 percent higher.

OMC stocks, OMC shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 5

OMC stocks | State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are seeking compensation of as much as Rs 50,000 crore to cover up for the losses that they have incurred due to the freeze in fuel prices, industry sources told CNBC-TV18. Their shares ended 1.6 to 3.5 percent higher.

bharti airtel, bharti airtel stock, bharti airtel shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 5

Bharti Airtel | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.5 percent lower.

nazara tech stock, nazara tech shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 5

Nazara Technologies Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 5.6 percent up.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Sensex and Nifty 50 end flat after a rangebound session, Nifty Bank gains 200 pts

Next Article

Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains Rs 110 to touch Rs 55,800

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X