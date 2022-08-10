Hindalco, MRF, Tata Chemicals and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 10

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian shares ended Wednesday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17534.75, 9.65 points up while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58817.29, 35.79 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Aluminium and copper manufacturing company Hindalco reported its earnings for the April to June 2022 quarter, in which its net profit surged to a record high of Rs 4,119 crore, according to data released by the company. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock closed 4.4 percent up.

MRF Ltd | Shares of MRF faced selling pressure on Wednesday, a day after the tyre maker reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly net profit, marred by elevated input costs on account of higher raw material prices. Its stock closed 5 percent down on the BSE.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd | Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) surged as much as four percent on Wednesday after the company's earnings beat expectations on all fronts-profit, revenue, EBITDA — a measure of operating profitability — and margin. Its stock closed nearly 3.9 percent up on the BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd | Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd) tanked about 5.5 percent intraday as inflation more than halved June quarter net profit. Its stock closed 5.2 percent down.

Lux Industries | Shares of Lux Industries fell more than 7 percent on Wednesday after the company reported lower net profit with a hit to profitability during the June quarter. Its stock closed nearly 6.5 percent down on the BSE.

Fine Organics | Shares of Fine Organic Industries climbed over 15 percent after the chemical additives firm reported strong earnings in the April-June quarter, particularly a four-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.28 crore. Nifty500's top gainer, its stock closed 15.6 percent up.