Hindalco, LIC, Dr Reddy's and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 14

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18329.15, 20.55 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61625.15, 170.89 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

LIC | Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares jumped as much as almost nine percent on Monday, after the state-run insurance giant reported a strong set of quarterly financial results. On Friday, LIC reported a more than 11 times increase in quarterly net profit for the July-September period to Rs 15,952 crore driven by its strategic transition to a diversifying product mix. Its stock ended nearly 5.6 percent higher.

Dr Reddys Laboratories | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 3.8 percent lower.

Paytm | Paytm parent One97 Communications on Monday said that the value of loans disbursed grew 387 percent from the year-ago level to Rs 3,056 crore ($407 million). In comparison, the number of loans disbursed grew 161 percent to 3.4 million loans in October. Following the updates, Paytm shares jumped over 3 percent in early deals. Its stock ended 1 percent higher.

JK Cement Ltd | JK Cement will spend Rs 1,161 crore over the next two years to expand its existing capacity by 5.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).Out of this, 2 MTPA capacity will be added to its existing plants while one split grinding unit of 1.5 MTPA is also proposed. Its shares ended nearly 4.1 percent higher.

Thermax Ltd | Thermax Ltd. reported a 41 percent growth in its revenue during the September quarter compared to last year led by strength in its core sectors like metal & steel, chemicals, refinery & petchem. Its shares ended nearly 3.8 percent lower.

HEG Ltd | HEG Ltd., a leading manufacturer of graphite electrodes is expecting overall volumes to decline 5-10 percent for the current financial year. However, shares were trading with gains of as much as 7 percent on Monday after the company's EBITDA margin improved by nearly 250 basis points from last year to 29.9 percent. Its stock ended nearly 4.1 percent higher.

Alkem Laboratories | Shares of Alkem Laboratories fell over three percent in early morning trade on Monday after the company cut down its margin guidance for financial year 2023 from 16 percent to 15 percent owing to cost pressures. Its stock ended 0.9 percent lower.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices on Monday, up 1.7 percent. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Welspun Corp, Vedanta, Tata Steel, SAIL, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel, Hindustan Zinc, JSL, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindalco were trading 0.3 to 5.8 percent higher.

Bharat Forge | The company's margin saw a see steep fall, down 590 bps from last year at 24.3 percent. Its long-term debt also rose to 8.5 percent to Rs 2510 crore in September quarter compared to March 2022's Rs 2315 crore. Its shares ended 3.9 percent lower.