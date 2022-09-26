Hindalco, Indian Hotels, Tata Steel, DLF and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies maintains a 'hold' rating on Tata Steel, says buy Indian Hotels. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Jefferies on Hindalco | Jefferies maintain 'hold' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 390 for its stock The brokerage says that the slowing demand and falling aluminium prices are hurting company's outlook.

Jefferies on Indian Hotels | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Indian Hotels with a revised target price of Rs 380 on the stoc. The brokerage house increases the FY23-FY25 EBITDA estimates by 14-19 percent.

Jefferies on Steel | Jefferies maintains a 'hold' stance on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 95 on its stock whereas it maintain an 'underperform' rating on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 385.

CLSA on Property | CLSA says the rising prices are harming affordability, but are still on par with pre-COVID. The luxury segment will be less impacted by rate hikes. CLSA names DLF, Prestige Estates and Sobha as the top picks.