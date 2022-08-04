CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525, while Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a revised target price of Rs 700. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -
| CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. The brokerage house says that strong quarter one results & robust guidance should allay concerns.