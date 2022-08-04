By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525, while Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a revised target price of Rs 700. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

CLSA on Hindalco

| CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. The brokerage house says that strong quarter one results & robust guidance should allay concerns.

CLSA on Gujarat Gas | CLSA maintains a 'sell' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a revised target price of Rs 390. Cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 20 percent/12 percent.

Credit Suisse on IndiGo | Credit Suisse maintains an 'outperform' rating on the shares of IndiGo with a target price of Rs 2,350. The brokerage house said that international travel has recovered back to pre-covid (in terms of volume).

Jefferies on Gujarat Gas | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a revised target price of Rs 700. The brokerage house says that a higher EBITDA margin led to a 9 percent EBITDA beat while volume missed estimate.