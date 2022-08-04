[caption id="attachment_14363542" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Hindalco | CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. The brokerage house says that strong quarter one results & robust guidance should allay concerns.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14363572" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Gujarat Gas | CLSA maintains a 'sell' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a revised target price of Rs 390. Cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 20 percent/12 percent.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14363562" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on IndiGo | Credit Suisse maintains an 'outperform' rating on the shares of IndiGo with a target price of Rs 2,350. The brokerage house said that international travel has recovered back to pre-covid (in terms of volume). [/caption][caption id="attachment_14363602" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on Gujarat Gas | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a revised target price of Rs 700. The brokerage house says that a higher EBITDA margin led to a 9 percent EBITDA beat while volume missed estimate.[/caption]