

1 / 4 CLSA on Hindalco | CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. The brokerage house says that strong quarter one results & robust guidance should allay concerns.



2 / 4 CLSA on Gujarat Gas | CLSA maintains a 'sell' rating on the shares of Gujarat Gas with a revised target price of Rs 390. Cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 20 percent/12 percent.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on IndiGo | Credit Suisse maintains an 'outperform' rating on the shares of IndiGo with a target price of Rs 2,350. The brokerage house said that international travel has recovered back to pre-covid (in terms of volume).