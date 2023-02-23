Hindalco, Finolex Cables, Asian Paints and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 23

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17511.25, 43.05 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59605.80, 139.18 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1.8 percent higher.

Finolex Cables | Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd., a leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables, surged 8 percent in trade on Thursday to hit their highest level in 52 weeks. Its stock ended 7.8 percent higher.

Asian Paints | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.2 percent lower.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 12.8 percent lower.

GAIL | Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA has assigned a 'Buy' rating to state-owned natural gas company GAIL (India) Ltd. and expects a 30 percent upside to the stock to Rs 125 on the back of tariff hikes. Its shares ended 2.6 percent higher.