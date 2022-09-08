Thursday's top brokerage calls: Hindalco, Dr Reddy's, Concor and L&T Tech

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Dr Reddy's with a revised target price of Rs 5,099 while Jefferies has a 'hold' call on the shares of Hindalco with a revised target price of Rs 390.

Morgan Stanley on Dr Reddy's | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Dr Reddy's with a revised target price of Rs 5,099.

Morgan Stanley on Engineering research and development (ER&D) companies | Morgan Stanley has raised the target price of shares of L&T Tech to Rs 3000 and Tata Elxsi to Rs 5,800.

Jefferies on Dr Hindalco | Jefferies has a 'hold' call on the shares of Hindalco with a revised target price of Rs 390.

Jefferies on Concor | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Concor with a revised target price of Rs 850.