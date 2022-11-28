Hindalco, Cosmo First, Tanla Platforms and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 28

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday. Nifty50 and Sensex were nearly 0.6 percent higher around 1.45pm.

Max Financial Services Ltd | Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) on Monday said that it has received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to purchase the balance 5.17 percent stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Company Limited (MSI) in Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life). The transaction is expected to be concluded in the next fortnight, it said in a regulatory filing. Its shares were trading 3.6 percent higher around 1pm.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares were trading nearly 4.3 percent higher.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal indice slipped the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.2 percent at 1pm. Shares of Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Vedanta, Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Jindal Steel, were trading 0.8 to 2.8 percent down.

TIL Ltd | Construction equipment maker TIL Ltd. shares soared nearly 5 percent on Monday after the company announced plans to rope in Gainwell Group as a strategic investor to accelerate its growth plans.

Cosmo First Ltd | Shares of BOPP films maker Cosmo First surged over 7 percent on Monday after the company announced its board will meet on December 1 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. Its shares were trading nearly 8.6 percent higher at 1.20pm.

Tanla Platforms Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer around 1.20pm, its shares were trading 12.2 percent higher.

Hero MotoCorp | Hero MotoCorp shares rose 3.5 percent in early trade after company announced to increase prices by up to Rs 1,500. Its stock was trading 2.2 percent higher.

IEX Ltd | The company announced an open market buyback for Rs 98 cr at Rs 200 per share. Its stock was trading 2.5 percent lower.

Apollo Tyres Ltd | UBS Securities expects Apollo Tyres' Return on Equity (RoE) to double and net debt to halve by the financial year 2025 as the company continues to put deleveraging as the key focus.Citing these factors, the brokerage maintained its buy rating while upping its price target on the stock to Rs 355 from Rs 295 earlier. UBS' updated price target implies a potential upside of 21 percent from Friday's closing levels. As a result of this upgrade, shares of Apollo Tyres gained as much as 6 percent on Monday to hit a new 52-week high. Its shares were trading 5.4 percent higher.

Ami Organics Ltd | Shares of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and specialty chemicals maker AMI Organics rose on Monday after the company announced a multi-million euro deal with Fermion, an arm of Finland’s Orion Group. Its shares were trading nearly 3.2 percent higher.