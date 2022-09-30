Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, IGL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 30

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the green as the market snapped the seven-day losing streak as the RBI Policy decision earlier in the day was on the expected line. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17094.35, 276.25 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 57426.92, 1016.96 points down Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

1 / 8

India Cements Ltd | India's largest cement producer, UltraTech Cement is the front runner to acquire India Cement's project in Madhya Pradesh, sources told CNBC Awaaz.

Shares of India Cement gained as much as 8.9 percent in intraday trading. Its stock closed 9.5 percent higher.

2 / 8

Telecom Stocks | Telecom stocks surged ahead of the 5G launch on Saturday. The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea ended 2.3 to 4.5 percent higher.

3 / 8

Tejas Networks | Shares of Tejas Networks, the optical, broadband, and data networking products company in which Tata Sons owns a controlling stake, were at a 52-week high on Friday. However, its stock ended nearly 1.8 percent higher.

4 / 8

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 5.6 percent higher.

5 / 8

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 3 percent. The shares of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank, UCO Bank, SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank ended 1 to 6.6 percent higher.

6 / 8

Indraprastha Gas Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 5.5 percent lower.

7 / 8

Heritage Foods Ltd | Heritage Foods is to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 via rights issue to existing shareholders. Its stock ended nearly 8 percent higher.

8 / 8

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd | The board of Motherson Sumi Wiring, the demerged entity of the erstwhile Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. has approved a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 2:5. Its stock ended 0.5 percent up.