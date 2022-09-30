    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, IGL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 30

    Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, IGL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 30

    Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, IGL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 30
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the green as the market snapped the seven-day losing streak as the RBI Policy decision earlier in the day was on the expected line. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17094.35, 276.25 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 57426.92, 1016.96 points down Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    india cements ltd, india cements stock, india cements shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 8

    India Cements Ltd | India's largest cement producer, UltraTech Cement is the front runner to acquire India Cement's project in Madhya Pradesh, sources told CNBC Awaaz.
    Shares of India Cement gained as much as 8.9 percent in intraday trading. Its stock closed 9.5 percent higher.

    Telecom stocks, telecom shares, bharti airtel, RIL, vodafone idea, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    2 / 8

    Telecom Stocks | Telecom stocks surged ahead of the 5G launch on Saturday. The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea ended 2.3 to 4.5 percent higher.

    tejas networks, tejas networks stock, tejas networks shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    3 / 8

    Tejas Networks | Shares of Tejas Networks, the optical, broadband, and data networking products company in which Tata Sons owns a controlling stake, were at a 52-week high on Friday. However, its stock ended nearly 1.8 percent higher.

    hindalco, hindalco stock, hindalco shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    4 / 8

    Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 5.6 percent higher.

    Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank, UCO Bank, SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank
    5 / 8

    Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 3 percent. The shares of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank, UCO Bank, SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank ended 1 to 6.6 percent higher.

    Indraprastha Gas Ltd, IGL stock, IGL shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    6 / 8

    Indraprastha Gas Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 5.5 percent lower.

    heritage foods, heritage foods stock, heritage foods shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    7 / 8

    Heritage Foods Ltd | Heritage Foods is to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 via rights issue to existing shareholders. Its stock ended nearly 8 percent higher.

    motherson wiring, motherson wiring stock, motherson sumi wiring shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    8 / 8

    Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd | The board of Motherson Sumi Wiring, the demerged entity of the erstwhile Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. has approved a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 2:5. Its stock ended 0.5 percent up.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Kanpur-based Lohia Corp files IPO papers with Sebi

    Next Article

    Bharti Airtel awards its first 5G contract in India to Ericsson

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng