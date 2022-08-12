Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Nykaa and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 12

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian shares ended Friday's trading session on a positive note as the market gained for the fifth-straight day. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17698.15, 39.15 points higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 30806.35, 222.50 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Hero MotoCorp shares were under pressure on Friday as the two-wheeler major geared up for its financial results later in the day. Its stock closed 0.8 percent lower.

ONGC | Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) shares were in high demand on Friday as investors waited for the state-run oil and gas explorer to report its quarterly earnings later in the day. Investors will look out for any improvement in oil realisation and the management's commentary on windfall taxes. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 5 percent higher.

Nykaa | Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures ( Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures ( Nykaa ) dropped over a percent on Friday, after the beauty product retailer informed about the resignation of Reena Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of its beauty private label. Its stock ended 1.4 percent lower on the BSE.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd | Pharma major Divi's Laboratories on Friday reported a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit aided by lower tax outflow. Its margins, however, came in at 37.6 percent in the Q1FY23 quarter compared to 43 percent in the year-ago period. Nifty50's top loser, its shares closed 5.7 percent down.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.6 percent. Shares of Adani Enterprises, JSL, Jindal Steel, Welspun, APL Apollo Tubes, Vedanta, Tata Steel and SAIL, closed 1.2 to 3.5 percent higher.

Bharat Forge | Shares of Bharat Forge climbed over 7 percent a day after the company posted an over 7 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.37 for the April-June quarter, backed by strong growth in automotive exports. Among the top Nifty500 gainers, its stock ended nearly 7.4 percent up.