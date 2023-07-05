Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Samvardhana Motherson and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 3,500 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,725 per share.

1 / 9

Samvardhana Motherson | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a target of Rs 102 per share. It says the company's acquisition of Yachiyo's four-wheeler business will help it grow its business with Honda Motor.

2 / 9

Hero MotoCorp | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 3,500 per share. It says Hero and Harley Davidson launched a premium motorcycle at an attractive price.

3 / 9

Hero MotoCorp | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 2,708 per share. It says the new X440 should help the company reach 9 percent share in the 250cc+ motorcycle segment in FY25.

4 / 9

Bandhan Bank | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bandhan Bank with a target of Rs 325 per share. It says its collection efficiency remained largely stable at 98 percent quarter-on-quarter.

5 / 9

Bandhan Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bandhan Bank with a target of Rs 340 per share. It says as its CFO has resigned to pursue another opportunity, a smooth succession is key.

6 / 9

IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,725 per share. It says the retail deposits growth improved to 5.4 percent quarter-on-quarter compared to 3.7 percent last quarter.

7 / 9

RBL Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank with a target of Rs 180 per share. It says its gross loan growth moderated to 4.1 percent quarter-on-quarter compared to 5.1 percent for the same period in the fourth quarter of FY23.

8 / 9

Samvardhana Moterhson | Nomura has upgraded its rating on Samvardhana Motherson to 'buy' with a target of Rs 105 per share. It says it believes the acquisition of Yachiyo's four-wheeler business is a good acquisition.

9 / 9

Samvardhana Motherson | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a target of Rs 65 per share. It says that while its Yachiyo acquisition helps in the top-line expansion, the impact on returns is uncertain.