Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Samvardhana Motherson and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Samvardhana Motherson | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a target of Rs 102 per share. It says the company's acquisition of Yachiyo's four-wheeler business will help it grow its business with Honda Motor.

Hero MotoCorp | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 3,500 per share. It says Hero and Harley Davidson launched a premium motorcycle at an attractive price.