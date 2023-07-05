CNBC TV18
Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Samvardhana Motherson and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Samvardhana Motherson and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Samvardhana Motherson and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 8:53:12 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 3,500 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,725 per share.

Samvardhana Motherson | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a target of Rs 102 per share. It says the company's acquisition of Yachiyo's four-wheeler business will help it grow its business with Honda Motor. 

Hero MotoCorp | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 3,500 per share. It says Hero and Harley Davidson launched a premium motorcycle at an attractive price.

