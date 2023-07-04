homephotos Newsmarket NewsHero MotoCorp, IDFC First, Bajaj Finance and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Hero MotoCorp, IDFC First, Bajaj Finance and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 8:09:14 AM IST (Published)

Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 2,870 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 9,250.

Hero MotoCorp | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 2,870 per share. It says its new Harley X440 is launched at attractive pricing, which starts from Rs 2.29 lakh and and top variant at Rs 2.69 lakh. It says this will be the most affordable Harley Davidson bike in India.

M&M Finance | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 270 per share.It says for the first quarter of this fiscal, its loans and disbursements grew 28 percent each year-on-year, which was tad better than estimates.

IDFC First | CLSA has maintained an 'underperform' rating on IDFC First with a target of Rs 85 per share. It says it views the swap ratio as relatively positive for IDFC shareholders.

Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 9,250. It says its AUM growth of 9.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 32 percent year-on-year, with value, should dispel the loan growth debate.

