HDFC, YES Bank, Paytm and Bajaj Finance, BFSI stocks react to FY23 numbers

SUMMARY From Paytm, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank to Bajaj Finance and other firms in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector shared business updates this week about their provisional deposits, loans, and CASA ratios at the end of fiscal ending March 2023. Here's a look at how the stocks are reacting to the developments

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on April 3 said it has recorded a 16.9 percent increase in credit growth at Rs 16 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter. It had an outstanding credit at Rs 13.6 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2022. On a sequential basis, the bank posted a 6.2 percent growth compared to the amount of Rs 15.06 lakh crore at the end of 2022 December quarter. As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew around 21 percent compared to the end of March 2022 and about 5 per cent compared to the end of December 2022.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on April 4 said it has reported a 11.6 percent rise in loans at Rs 9,340 crore in the March quarter. The corporation assigned (sold) loans amounting to Rs 8,367 crore in the year-ago period, it said. Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months were Rs 36,910 crore as against Rs 28,455 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, it said.

Federal Bank’s total deposits reached Rs 2,13,384 crore, with a growth of 17.4 percent over Rs 1,81,701 crore as of March 31, 2022. The Bank’s Customer deposits (Total deposits excluding Interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,01,795 crore, a jump of 13.3 percent over Rs 1,78,101 crore last year. The bank’s gross advances grew by 20.2 percent to Rs 1,77,480 crore from Rs 1,47,639 crore as of March 31,2022.

AU Small Finance Bank's total deposits reached Rs 69,365 crore by March 31, 2023, up 33 percent from Rs 52,585 crore as of March 31, 2023. The lender's CASA deposits also jumped to Rs 26,660 crore during the year, as against Rs 19,608 crore last year.

Bajaj Finance informed the exchanges on April 4 that the new loans booked during Q4 FY23 grew by 20 percent to 7.6 million as compared to 6.3 million in Q4 FY22. The company booked the highest ever new loans of 29.6 million in FY23.

Yes Bank's loans and advances by March end 2023 rose to Rs 201,523 crore from Rs 181,052 crore last year. Its deposits also saw an over 10 percent YoY jump to Rs 218,018 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp on April 5 informed the exchanges that total disbursements during the fourth quarter of FY23 were highest ever at approximately Rs 6,370 crore, up 151 percent YoY and 89 percent QoQ compared to disbursements of Rs 2,539 crore in Q4FY22 and Rs 3,369 crore in Q3FY23.

RBL Bank’s retail advances grew 19 percent YoY and 8 percent sequentially while wholesale advances grew 13 percent YoY and 2 percent sequentially for the quarter ended March 31, the lender told the stock exchanges. It said the mix of retail: wholesale advances was approx. 54:46.

In a regulatory filing, Bandhan Bank has said its loans and advances have gone up 9.8 percent YoY to Rs 1,09,112 crore. Its total deposits are up 12.2 percent at Rs 1,08,069 crore while CASA deposits have risen six percent YoY to Rs 42,471 crore.

IndusInd Bank's net advances rose 21 percent YoY to Rs 2,89,965 by the end of March 31, 2023. On a sequential basis, they were up six percent for the Jan to March quarter. The lender's deposits rose to Rs 3,36,443 crore, a rise of 15 percent YoY while the CASA ratio stood at 40.1 percent for the FY23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Paytm also shared an update this week about its operating performance saying its loan distribution business (in partnership with our lender partners) gained scale with disbursements of Rs 4,468 cr ($544 million, y-o-y growth of 206 percent) and 4.1 million loans (y-o-y growth of 63 percent) disbursed in the month of March 2023 through the Paytm platform.