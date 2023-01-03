HDFC Life, Zomato, Britannia and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 3

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices were trading near the flatline on Tuesday. Both, NSE NIfty50 and BSE Sensex were trading 0.1 percent higher around 1.50pm.

Zomato | The Food aggregator on Monday announced that its co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar has quit. The company said Patidar was one of its first few employees and built its core tech systems. This is the fourth high profile exit from the company in the last two months. Its shares were trading 2.4 percent down around 1.45pm.

HDFC Life | Nifty50's top gainer around 1.20pm, its shares were trading 4.8 percent higher.

KIOCL Ltd | The Karnataka government has executed a mining lease deed with the company for 50 years in Ballari. Its stock was trading 1.6 percent higher around 1.30pm.

Swan Energy Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer around 1.30pm, its shares were trading nearly 7.7 percent higher.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd | RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc., a leader in data collection and management in the travel and hospitality space for $16 million or Rs 132.4 crore. Its stock was trading 2 percent higher around 1.40pm.

Karnataka Bank Ltd | The bank's December quarter advances increased 12.3 percent year-on-year while aggregate deposits saw a growth of 7.9 percent, as per the lender's business update. CASA increased close to 10 percent, while CASA ratio stood at 31.9 percent from 31.3 percent year-on-year. Its shares were trading 3.3 percent higher around 1.40pm.

Britannia | Nifty50's top loser around 1.45pm, its shares were trading 1.7 percent down.

UCO Bank | The bank board has approved raising Tier-I bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore in FY24. Its shares were trading 3.8 percent higher around 1.46pm.