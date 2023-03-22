HDFC Life, Sobha, Bharat Petroleum and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 22

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17151.90, 44.40 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 58214.59, 139.91 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

HDFC Life | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 3 percent higher.

Pharma stocks | The Nifty Pharma index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1 percent. Shares of Dr Reddy's, Biocon, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Gland Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, ended 1.1 to nearly 2.6 percent higher.

Bharat Petroleum | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2 percent lower.

Sula Vineyards | Shares of India’s largest wine-maker Sula Vineyards surged nearly 9 percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm CLSA initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating with a potential upside of 40 percent from current levels. Its stock ended nearly 3.8 percent higher.

Sobha Ltd | A search by the Income Tax department is being carried out at the registered office and other premises of Sobha Ltd. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 12.9 percent lower.