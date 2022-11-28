Stocks to watch: HDFC Life, L&T Finance Holdings, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Properties, Indian Energy Exchange and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on Monday amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty futures were trading 75.5 points or 0.4 percent lower at 18,585.5 at the last count. Shares of HDFC Life, L&T Finance Holdings, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Properties, Indian Energy Exchange among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 28 -

1 / 10

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd | The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approved the merger of Exide Life with the company. Earlier this year, the insurance company announced that it had acquired 100 percent ownership in Exide Life from its parent Exide Industries.

2 / 10

Karnataka Bank Ltd | The bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Construction Equipment India Private Ltd. The bank said the partnership with Hyundai is expected to broaden the Bank's MSME funding prospects.

3 / 10

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd | The company said in an exchange filing that it has completed the sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management. L&T Investment Management Ltd (LTIML) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company has received Rs 3,484 crore as consideration for the sale of LTIML from the purchaser and has also realised surplus cash balance of Rs 764 crore in LTIML.

4 / 10

Bajaj Finance Ltd | The company said it will purchase up to 40 percent in technology services company Snapwork Technologies for Rs 93 crore.

5 / 10

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The two-wheeler maker announced that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from December 1.

6 / 10

Shriram Properties Ltd | The realty firm said its wholly-owned subsidiary Shriprop Builders Private Ltd has acquired 100 percent equity of Bengaluru-based real estate company Suvilas Realities Private Ltd. Consequently, Suvilas Realities has become a tier 2 subsidiary of the company.

7 / 10

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd | The company’s board approved Rs 98 crore share buyback through the open market route at Rs 200 per share. Additionally, the company’s board of directors have given in-principle approval for the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company to explore the business opportunities in the carbon market.

8 / 10

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | The oil marketing company said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore by issuance of 7.4 percent unsecured, listed, raated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each on a private placement basis.

9 / 10

Muthoot Finance Ltd | The company will raise Rs 300 crore through the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each from November 28 to December 19.

10 / 10

Va Tech Wabag Ltd | The water technology company has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank for raising Rs 200 crore through unlisted non-convertible debentures.