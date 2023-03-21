Breaking News
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
HDFC Life, Bank of Baroda, Power Grid and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 21

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 21, 2023 4:47:52 PM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17107.50, 119.10 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 58074.68, 445.73 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

HDFC Life | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 3.8 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.7 percent. Shares of Punjab National Bank, PSB, Bank of India, Union Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, ended nearly 1.4 to 2.8 percent higher.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 1.9 percent lower.

PVR | PVR Ltd shares jumped as much as 2.5 percent on Tuesday after private investor Warbug Pincus sold its entire 2.49 percent stake in the multiplex chain in a block deal on Monday. Its shares ended 1.3 percent higher.

UTI AMC | Shares of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) surged more than seven percent on Tuesday after PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 11.22 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 71.4 crore. Its stock ended nearly 5 percent higher.

Capri Global Capital Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 6.7 percent lower.

