HDFC, Dabur, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Goldman Sachs suggests selling Hero MotoCorp shares, CLSA expects Dabur to outperform while UBS has maintained its buy call on TVS Motor, here's a look at top brokerage calls on May 5
GS gives sell rating on Hero MotoCorp, sees rationale for gross margin upside, in context of similar product mix vs Q3
CLSA gives outperform rating on Dabur, says EBITDA margin contracts partially impacted by some one-offs
CLSA gives outperform rating on Godrej Properties, believes company is best placed among Indian developers for long-term growth due to presence
UBS gives sell rating on Hero MotoCorp, says revenue growth broadly in-line & implied ASP growth of 1% QoQ & 5% YoY
CLSA gives sell rating on TVS Motor, says valuations appear bit stretched with stock trading at 23x FY25 EPS estimate
UBS gives buy rating on TVS Motor, says management commentary on EV franchise, market share gains paint promising outlook for FY24
JPMorgan gives overweight rating on TVS Motor, says domestic 2-wheeler market share should continue to improve in FY24 driven by 125 CC bikes
Macquarie gives outperform rating on HDFC, says stable spreads, rising margin & improvement in asset quality in-line with expectations
Nomura gives buy rating on HDFC, says asset quality remains benign with GNPAs reducing, credit cost remained low
MS gives overweight rating on Dabur, says company continues to gain market share across portfolio