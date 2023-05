SUMMARY Goldman Sachs suggests selling Hero MotoCorp shares, CLSA expects Dabur to outperform while UBS has maintained its buy call on TVS Motor, here's a look at top brokerage calls on May 5

GS gives sell rating on Hero MotoCorp, sees rationale for gross margin upside, in context of similar product mix vs Q3

CLSA gives outperform rating on Dabur, says EBITDA margin contracts partially impacted by some one-offs