1 / 5 HDFC Ltd | HDFC completed the divestment of 2.35 lakh shares of HDFC Cap Advisors for Rs 184 crore. The stock closed 2.28 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 5 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd | The company's quarterly earnings beat Street estimates with the net profit up 2.8 percent. Its shares closed 2.47 percent higher on the BSE.



3 / 5 InterGlobe Aviation | Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo Airlines, closed 10.36 percent higher. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of FY22, primarily hit by high fuel costs. However, its total revenue rose 29 percent YoY because of improvement in yield and a strong rebound in traffic in the latter half of the January-March quarter.



4 / 5 Torrent Pharmaceuticals | The pharma company was among the top Nifty500 gainers with the stock closing 10.1 percent higher after the company's board recommended bonus shares to be issued in the 1:1 ratio.