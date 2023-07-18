HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, LTIMindtree and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Tata Chemicals with a target of Rs 916 per share, while Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 2,200 per share.

Tata Elxsi | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Tata Elxsi with a target of Rs 5,700 per share. It says the management provided a mixed commentary on near-term demand outlook.

HDFC Bank | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 2,200 per share. It says its profit after tax growth was flat from last year, however the quarter-on-quarter growth beat estimates due to benign credit cost and treasury gains.

HDFC Bank | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 2,000 per share. It says its asset quality remains sold, while its retail deposit accretion slowed.

LTIMindtree | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on LTIMindtree with a target of Rs 4,160 per share. It says the first quarter was in line and the management commentary was incrementally cautious.

LTIMindtree | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on LTIMindtree with a target of Rs 3,940 per share. It says the first quarter missed expectations on growth and margin.

