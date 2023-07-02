CNBC TV18
Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Auto Stocks, RIL, Aditya Birla Capital, Coal India, NMDC and More

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 2, 2023 10:45:33 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

From the HDFC twins to RIL and Auto stocks reacting to their sales numbers, here are the key stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session.

HDFC & HDFC Bank | In its quarterly business update, HDFC said that demand for home loans remains strong. Of the individual home loans disbursed during the quarter, 77 percent were salaried customers and 23 percent were self-employed. Housing Loans constituted 93 percent of the individual loans disbursed. Additionally, merger with HDFC Bank effective from July 1. Record date for swap ratio is July 13. HDFC shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of HDFC held.

Hero MotoCorp | Overall sales in June down 10 percent to 4.36 lakh units. Domestic sales down 8.7 percent to 4.22 lakh units, while exports down 34 percent to 14.236 units in June. To also increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters from July 3 at an average price of 1.5 percent which will vary across models.

X