JSW Energy | Citi maintains a 'sell' rating on JSW Energy with a target of Rs 222 per share. It says the company reported a weak first quarter this fiscal and valuations are expensive.

Avenue Supermarts | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target of Rs 3,700 per share. It says its EBITDA was slightly ahead of modest estimates, but a miss on consensus.

Avenue Supermarts | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target of Rs 3,786 per share. It says the top-line growth moderated and EBITDA margin is below estimates.

Bandhan Bank | Nomura has upgraded its rating on Bandhan Bank to 'buy' with a target of Rs 270 per share from the previous target of Rs 325 per share It says its profit after tax beat was aided by lower PCR and it cut its FY24-26 EPS estimate by 11 to 14 percent.

Bandhan Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bandhan Bank with a target of Rs 280 per share. It says it expects loan and NII growth to improve from the second quarter as disbursments pick up and the base goes down.

Bandhan Bank | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bandhan Bank with a target of Rs 290 per share. it says increase in MFI NPAs was due to seasonal weakness.

