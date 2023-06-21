HDFC Bank, ICICI Pru, Reliance and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,125 per share. Goldman Sachs maintained buy call with a target price of Rs 2,050 on the shares of HDFC Bank.

Reliance | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,125 per share. Jefferies notes that risk reward is favorable with EBITDA multiple for 16 percent EBITDA growth in FY24E.

Blue Dart | Motilal Oswal Financial Services upgraded its rating to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 8,040 apiece. MOFSL notes that lower AFT prices will support margin for the company, while aircraft addition will boost volumes in H2FY24.