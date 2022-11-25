HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Paytm: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Bernstein expects HDFC Bank to outperform, Citi says buy Paytm and JPMorgan has an overweight call on Axis. Check out top stocks on brokerage radar on November 25

Bernstein gives outperform call on HDFC Bank, target at Rs 2,200/share, says co is valued at a significant discount ahead of HDFC merger

Jefferies gives a buy call on Axis Bank, says investment in digital platforms is helping engage with customers across life-cycle. It will be among top credit card platforms & is deepening SME engagement

UBS gives a buy call on Axis Bank, says building blocks in place to sustain current metrics. Management reiterated confidence in sustaining its reported metrics

JPMorgan gives an overweight call on Axis Bank, says franchise strength is much better than at any point over last decade. Bank will look to deliver stable performance around current levels

Citi On Paytm: Buy call, target at ₹1,055/Sh. Co gained market share in digital payments vs PayU and is trading at 5x FY24E EV/contribution profits