Stocks to watch: HDFC AMC, Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Jet Airways and more

Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on Wednesday amid negative global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 15.5 points or 0.1 percent lower at 18,737.

Vodafone Idea Ltd | The telecom major that the approved issuance of OCSs to ATC Telecom to settle Rs 1,600 crore dues has not been completed and the shareholder resolution has now lapsed due to no communication from the government. The preferential issue was approved on the condition that the government will be converting spectrum dues and AGR dues into equities. The company is in talks with ATC for an extension of the agreement.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd | The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday dismissed the Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC) appeal regarding PF and Gratuity payments to the airlines’ workers and employees. The JKC's plea to limit its payment liability under the resolution plan to Rs 475 billion was rejected by the judicial body.

Ircon International Ltd | The company has bagged an order for procurement of design, installation, testing, commissioning and certifying of signalling and telecommunication system from Maho Junction (including) to Anuradhapura (excluding) by Sri Lanka Railways under the Indian Line of Credit at a total price of approximately Rs 122 crore.

Vedanta Ltd | The Anil Agarwal-led company will consider raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs on December 9.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd | Abrdn Investment Management will sell its entire stake of 10.2 percent in the company. The company’s sponsor said that it plans on selling 9.9 percent equity to a single buyer and the remaining separately.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd | The snacks company on Tuesday reported a 43.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated profit after tax. Revenue for the quarter under review rose 32 percent to Rs 577 crore.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions Ltd | The company has bagged a contract worth Rs 116 crore for the setup of a private cloud solution for Union Bank of India. The order covers supply, installation, configuration, implementation and maintenance for hyper-converged infrastructure and software solution for the bank’s on-premises private cloud.

5paisa Capital Ltd | The boards of the company and IIFL Securities Ltd approved the transfer of IIFL Securities’ Online Retail Trading Business to the company. The transfer is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals. The reorganisation between the two IIFL Group entities aims to consolidate the online retail trading businesses under one single entity.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd | The company has informed about the letter of acceptance independent engineer for four laning of Neraluru Thorapalli Agraharam section of NH-844 from Km 0+000 to Km 23+350 (Design Chainage) under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase I (National Corridor) on hybrid annuity mode. The fees of the said services is nearly Rs 5 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd | The company’s board approved the issuance of 7.7 percent unsecured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 105 crores.