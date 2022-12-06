Stocks to watch: HDFC, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, JSW Energy and more

SUMMARY SGX Nifty lower, trading at a discount of more than 70 pts from Nifty Futures Monday close indicates a gap-down start for the Indian market. From Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, HDFC to TVS Motor Company, here’s a look at stocks to track in today’s trade

1 / 11

Srinivasan Trust has sold 25.7 lakh shares of TVS Motor at an average price of Rs 1,020.03/share via bulk deal on BSE.

2 / 11

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in HDFC Ltd to over 5 percent following the acquisition of shares from the open market. LIC purchased 1.2 lakh shares from the open market hiking its stake in the company to 5.003 percent, mortgage lender HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

3 / 11

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group open offer for NDTV ended on Monday with investors tendering nearly 32 per cent share of the media house despite a deep discount to the stock's current trading price. The Adani group firm acquired nearly 53.27 lakh share shares of NDTV from the open market at a price band of 294 by the end of trading hours on Monday, exchange data showed.

4 / 11

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday announced commissioning of its third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan having generating capacity of 450 megawatts (MW). With this, AGEL said it has become the "world's largest wind-solar hybrid power developer" with an operational capacity of 1,440 MW.

5 / 11

Tata Motors is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month in order to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 next year, according to a top company official. In an interaction with PTI, Tata Motors Managing Director - Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said the price revision would also offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.

6 / 11

Kalpatru Power Transmission board is scheduled to to consider fund raising via NCDs on private placement basis on December 8.

7 / 11

DreamFolks has partnered VidsurGolf to offer customers access to premium golf courses across India and Asia Pacific.

8 / 11

Bajaj Consumer has announced that it will consider a share buyback on December 9.

9 / 11

IRB Infra Developers' November gross toll collection has gone up 6.1 percent at Rs 365.9 crore versus Rs 345 crore (MoM). It is up 39.2 percent YoY as against Rs 262.8 crore earlier.

10 / 11

JSW Energy has begun phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW wind power project at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

11 / 11

In a relief for Natco Pharma, the Delhi High Court has dismissed FMC Corp's appeal against the pharma company. FMC had appealed against Delhi HC order in relation with Natco’s Chlorantraniliprole Product.