Stocks to watch: HDFC, Adani Enterprises, HPCL, Hero MotoCorp and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red amid negative cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures was last trading 149.5 points lower at 18,013. Shares of HDFC, Adani Enterprises, HPCL, Hero MotoCorp among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 3 -

Housing Development Finance Corporation, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bank of India, Blue Star, Coromandel International, Devyani International, Indian Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Raymond, SRF, and Welspun Corp | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd | The cement maker reported a 76.8 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 47 crore for the quarter ended September. Its revenue from operations increased 15.1 percent to Rs 2,971 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd | The company reported a 56.2 percent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 448.3 crore for the quarter ending September. The company's PAT for the quarter under review surged 101.1 percent from Rs 222.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The company has a share purchase agreement to acquire 11.9 percent stake in AMP Energy Green Nine Private Ltd for setting up a captive wind solar hybrid project in Gujarat.

Life Insurance Corporation Of India | The company has diluted its stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and decreased its shareholding from 8.7 percent to 6.7 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

Wipro Ltd | The tech giant has announced the launch of a new financial services advisory capability in India -- Capco, that will supplement Wipro’s presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd | The company announced that it had elevated Sailesh Bhan as its new chief investment officer for equity with effect from January 1, 2023.

Triveni Turbine Ltd | The company's board has approved buyback of shares via tender offer. The company will spend up to Rs 190 crore on share buyback at Rs 350/sh.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd | | The company reported the net profit at Rs 154.4 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, down from Rs 218.3 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue for the period under review came at Rs 1044.9 crore vs Rs 1058.3 crore in the preceding fiscal.

MTAR Technologies Ltd | The company reported a 30 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 19.1 crore. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 126.2 crore in the September quarter as compared to Rs 91.3 crore in the preceding year.