Homephotos newsmarket news

HCL Technologies, Nestle, DLF: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

HCL Technologies, Nestle, DLF: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

SUMMARY

CLSA has an 'outperform' call for shares of HCL Technologies with a target price of 1,000 while CITI has a 'buy' stance on Britannia with a target price of Rs 4,350 on its shares.

1 / 4

DLF | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on DLF with a target price of Rs 417. According to the brokerage, the momentum of the company is continuing with the launch of Gurgaon Phase V.

2 / 4

Nestle | CLSA has a 'sell' on Nestle with a target price of Rs 17,625. The brokerage firm also said that the company looks positive about its operation in India given high pressure in Europe and China.

3 / 4

Britannia | CITI has a 'buy' stance on Britannia with a target price of Rs 4,350. The brokerage expects Britannia's market share gains to continue.

4 / 4

HCL Technologies | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,000 on its shares. The brokerage firm said that the order book of the company is healthy in North America.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply lower today

Next Article

Wall Street keeps selling as world assets fail to recover

arrow down