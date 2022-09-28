    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    HCL Technologies, Nestle, DLF: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    HCL Technologies, Nestle, DLF: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    HCL Technologies, Nestle, DLF: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    CLSA has an 'outperform' call for shares of HCL Technologies with a target price of 1,000 while CITI has a 'buy' stance on Britannia with a target price of Rs 4,350 on its shares.

    1 / 4

    DLF | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on DLF with a target price of Rs 417. According to the brokerage, the momentum of the company is continuing with the launch of Gurgaon Phase V.

    2 / 4

    Nestle | CLSA has a 'sell' on Nestle with a target price of Rs 17,625. The brokerage firm also said that the company looks positive about its operation in India given high pressure in Europe and China.

    3 / 4

    Britannia | CITI has a 'buy' stance on Britannia with a target price of Rs 4,350. The brokerage expects Britannia's market share gains to continue.

    4 / 4

    HCL Technologies | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,000 on its shares. The brokerage firm said that the order book of the company is healthy in North America.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply lower today

    Next Article

    Wall Street keeps selling as world assets fail to recover

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng