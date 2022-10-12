Stocks to watch today: HCL Tech, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Suzlon, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to start Wednesday's session in the green. SGX Nifty futures were 0.2 percent or 32 points up at 16,972 on the last count. Shares of HCL Tech, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Suzlon among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 12 -

HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd | These companies will report their earnings today for the quarter ended September.

Delta Corp Ltd | The company reported an eight percent quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue. The net profit jumped 19 percent to Rs 68.3 crore, up from Rs 57.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | The company and Jio-BP on Tuesday said they are strengthening their existing partnership. Jio-BP will be setting up a robust charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs launches.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd | The PSE under the Ministry of Railways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), a PSE under the Ministry of Finance, to strengthen cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projects with forward and backward linkages to Indian Railways sector.

Adani Green Energy Ltd | Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated two new subsidiaries.

L&T Financial Services Ltd | The company received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for sale of 100 percent of the paid-up share capital of L&T Investment Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Suzlon Energy Ltd | The company bagged new order for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group. The company will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (Wind Turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd | The company has bagged a land titling project from Andhra Pradesh government for Rs 46 crore. The project is expected to be finished by the end of financial year 2022-23.

DB Realty Ltd | The company has acquired the entire stake in Spacecon Realty Private Ltd, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. The company also acquired the remaining stake in DB Man Realty making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Fino Payments Bank | The board of the company has approved investment in Paysprint Private Ltd and execution of the share subscription and shareholders' agreement. PaySprint has approved the allotment of 867 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the bank at a premium of Rs 28,801 per share aggregating to the total investment of Rs 2,49,79,137, representing 7.98 percent of paid up share capital of PaySprint.