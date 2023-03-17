homephotos Newsmarket NewsHCL Tech, Jubilant Pharmova, Eicher Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 17

HCL Tech, Jubilant Pharmova, Eicher Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 17

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 17, 2023 4:02:27 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the green. The Nifty50 ended at 17100.05, 114.45 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 57989.90, 355.06 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

HCL Tech | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 3.7 percent higher.

Realty stocks | The Nifty Realty index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 3 percent. Shares of Oberoi Realty, Phoneix Ltd, Godrej properties, Sobha, Lodha, Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Prestige Estates, ended 1.5 to 5.1 percent higher.

Eicher Motors | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 1.8 percent lower.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd | Leading pure-play water technology company VA Tech Wabag (Wabag) gained over 4 percent in morning trade on Friday after the company announced bagging an Rs 800 crore order from the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority of Bangladesh. Its shares ended nearly 4.8 percent higher.

Unichem Laboratory Ltd | Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved its Ranolazine Extended-Release tablets used in cases of chronic angina. Its stock ended nearly 3 percent higher.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd | Shares of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. surged nearly 11 percent on Friday after the company announced that the Canadian government has approved a loan of CAD 23.8 million to part-finance the company’s capacity expansion of its manufacturing facility at Montreal. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 10.3 percent higher.

