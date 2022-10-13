HCL Tech, Adani Wilmar, Wipro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 13

SUMMARY The market closed Thursday's trading session in the red amid volatility. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17014.35, 109.25 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57235.33, 390.58 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

HCL Tech | Brokerages have issued upgrades and raised estimates for HCL Tech after the company's September quarter earnings which surpassed estimates on most fronts.

Analysts expect the company's services business and improved operating performance to drive the stock's re-rating going forward. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent up.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd | Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy declined over 3 percent on the back of the company's poor performance for the July-September quarter. The company’s net loss widened to Rs 298.71 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 284.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Its stock ended 3.5 percent lower.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd | The shares of seamless pipes and tubes manufacturer Maharashtra Seamless Ltd jumped as much as 6.58 percent on Thursday after the company said the board will consider issuance of bonus shares and stock split in the meeting scheduled on October 17. Its stock ended 4.9 percent up.

Wipro Ltd | Shares of Wipro slipped to a 52-week low on Thursday and are the top laggard on the Nifty 50 index. The stock is down over 6 percent after brokerages expressed concern over the company's growth outlook. Most brokerages expect Wipro's growth to lag peers as they anticipate near-term weakness. Wipro is more exposed to the consulting business compared to peers and the company's management admitted to softness in its consulting business. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 7 percent down.

Adani Wilmar Ltd | Adani Wilmar expects September quarter revenue to grow in low-single-digits as the company absorbs edible oil market shocks of high inflation and sharp price drops. Its stock ended nearly 3.5 percent lower.

Vedanta Ltd | The company said funds represented by General Reserves are in excess of operational & business needs, thus, excess funds can be utilised to create further shareholder value. Its stock ended nearly 1.9 percent higher