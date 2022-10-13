    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    HCL Tech, Adani Wilmar, Wipro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 13

    HCL Tech, Adani Wilmar, Wipro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 13

    HCL Tech, Adani Wilmar, Wipro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 13
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    The market closed Thursday's trading session in the red amid volatility. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17014.35, 109.25 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57235.33, 390.58 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    HCL tech, HCL tech stock, HCL tech shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 6

    HCL Tech | Brokerages have issued upgrades and raised estimates for HCL Tech after the company's September quarter earnings which surpassed estimates on most fronts.
    Analysts expect the company's services business and improved operating performance to drive the stock's re-rating going forward. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 3.1 percent up.

    sterling &amp; wilson, sterling &amp; wilson stock, sterling &amp; wilson shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    2 / 6

    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd | Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy declined over 3 percent on the back of the company's poor performance for the July-September quarter. The company’s net loss widened to Rs 298.71 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 284.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Its stock ended 3.5 percent lower.

    maharashtra seamless ltd, maharashtra seamless stock, maharashtra seamless shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    3 / 6

    Maharashtra Seamless Ltd | The shares of seamless pipes and tubes manufacturer Maharashtra Seamless Ltd jumped as much as 6.58 percent on Thursday after the company said the board will consider issuance of bonus shares and stock split in the meeting scheduled on October 17. Its stock ended 4.9 percent up.

    wipro, wipro ltd, wipro stock, wipro shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    4 / 6

    Wipro Ltd | Shares of Wipro slipped to a 52-week low on Thursday and are the top laggard on the Nifty 50 index. The stock is down over 6 percent after brokerages expressed concern over the company's growth outlook. Most brokerages expect Wipro's growth to lag peers as they anticipate near-term weakness. Wipro is more exposed to the consulting business compared to peers and the company's management admitted to softness in its consulting business. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 7 percent down.

    adani wilmar, adani wilmar stock, adani wilmar shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    5 / 6

    Adani Wilmar Ltd | Adani Wilmar expects September quarter revenue to grow in low-single-digits as the company absorbs edible oil market shocks of high inflation and sharp price drops. Its stock ended nearly 3.5 percent lower.

    Vedanta, Vedanta Ltd, Vedanta stock, Vedanta shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    6 / 6

    Vedanta Ltd | The company said funds represented by General Reserves are in excess of operational & business needs, thus, excess funds can be utilised to create further shareholder value. Its stock ended nearly 1.9 percent higher

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    NHAI's non-convertible debenture to offer yield of 8.05% for 25 years

    Next Article

    Nifty50 manages to hold 17,000 as market resumes fall after a day's pause — Wipro tumbles and HCL Tech rises

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng