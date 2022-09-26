Stocks to watch today: Harsha Engineers, BPCL, Oil India, Coal India and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Monday tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.9 percent or 155.5 points down at 17,176.5 on the last count. Shares of Harsha Engineers, BPCL, Oil India, Coal India among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 26 -

Harsha Engineers International Ltd | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 330 per share.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | The state-run oil producer has signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing. The company's subsidiary Bharat PetroResources Ltd will invest $1.6 billion to develop an oil block in Brazil in an attempt to procure equity oil overseas.

Oil lndia Ltd | The state-owned petroleum company recorded its highest profit after tax at Rs 3,887.3 crore, up 123 percent from the year-ago period. The company also recorded its highest ever total income at Rs 16,428 crore.

Campus Activewear Ltd | The company approved its merger with its wholly-owned subsidiary Campus AI .

Coal India Ltd | The company will sign a memorandum of undertaking with three PSUs – Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL (India) – on September 27 to ease the way for setting up coal-to-chemical projects through Surface Coal Gasification (SCG) route.

Britannia Industries Ltd | The company has elevated Varun Berry to the post of Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, and Rajneet Kohli has been appointed as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd | The company has liquidated its 19.97 percent stake in Optimus Drugs for Rs 271 crore.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd | The company has consolidated business in four countries with its flagship brand CCAvenue.

Suzlon Energy Ltd | The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore via the rights issue.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | The company's board will consider a fundraise via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on September 28, 2022.