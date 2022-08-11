HAL, Eicher Motors, SBI and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 11

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian shares ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note as the market gained for the fourth-straight day. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17659.00, 124.25 points higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 59332.60, 515.31 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited surged over 5 percent on Thursday ahead of the company reporting its financial year earnings report for the April-June quarter on Friday. In the year so far, the defence stock has made investors richer by gaining over 84 percent. Its stock closed 4.6 percent up on the BSE.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 2.4 percent. The shares of PNB, SBI, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda closed 1.2 to 3.6 percent up.

Eicher Motors | Shares of Eicher Motors surged about 3 percent on Thursday, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 3,249, a day after the firm logged its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in the April to June period. Its stock closed 0.6 percent up at Rs 3,175.00 apiece. Shares of Eicher Motors surged about 3 percent on Thursday, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 3,249, a day after the firm logged its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in the April to June period. Its stock closed 0.6 percent up at Rs 3,175.00 apiece.

TCS | The company partnered with Five Star Bank for digital transformation. Its stock closed nearly 2 percent up on the BSE.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd | Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders soared as much as 10 percent on Thursday after the company reported robust results during the April-June quarter despite input costs doubling. However, its stock ended 4.9 percent higher on the BSE. Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders soared as much as 10 percent on Thursday after the company reported robust results during the April-June quarter despite input costs doubling. However, its stock ended 4.9 percent higher on the BSE.

Hindalco Industries Ltd | Hindalco posted a record quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 8,640 crore for the April to June 2022 period but for the current quarter, the company is concerned about rising input costs, the Aditya Birla Group firm's management said on Thursday. Its stock closed 1.5 percent down on the BSE. Hindalco posted a record quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 8,640 crore for the April to June 2022 period but for the current quarter, the company is concerned about rising input costs, the Aditya Birla Group firm's management said on Thursday. Its stock closed 1.5 percent down on the BSE.

Coal India Ltd | Coal India shares extended gains on Thursday, rising almost 3 percent in early trade, a day after the state-run mining company posted better than estimated financial results for the April to June 2022 quarter, with its profit shooting up 2.7 times. However, its stock closed 0.6 percent down on the BSE. Coal India shares extended gains on Thursday, rising almost 3 percent in early trade, a day after the state-run mining company posted better than estimated financial results for the April to June 2022 quarter, with its profit shooting up 2.7 times. However, its stock closed 0.6 percent down on the BSE.

Tata Consumer Products | Tata Consumer Products is taking a price hike in salt, one of its core categories, to protect margins as inflationary pressure remains mainly due to higher energy cost. Nifty50's top loser, its stock closed 2.2 percent lower. Tata Consumer Products is taking a price hike in salt, one of its core categories, to protect margins as inflationary pressure remains mainly due to higher energy cost. Nifty50's top loser, its stock closed 2.2 percent lower.

Aviation stocks | Stocks of aviation companies gained on Thursday after the civil aviation ministry decided to remove the fare caps imposed when flights resumed after COVID lockdowns. The shares of Jet Airways and SpiceJet closed nearly 1 percent and 2.9 percent up, respectively, on the BSE, while the shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed nearly 1 percent lower. Stocks of aviation companies gained on Thursday after the civil aviation ministry decided to remove the fare caps imposed when flights resumed after COVID lockdowns. The shares of Jet Airways and SpiceJet closed nearly 1 percent and 2.9 percent up, respectively, on the BSE, while the shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed nearly 1 percent lower.