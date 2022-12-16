Adani Ports, Gland Pharma, GMM Pfaudler and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 16

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18269.00, 145.90 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61337.81, 461.22 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

Gland Pharma | Gland Pharma's shares ended 3.4 percent on Friday after the management told analysts that the next six quarters would remain "challenging" for the company. While supply issues may settle in the next few months, competitive intensity, particularly in the US may aggravate.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.9 percent. Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, PSB, Central Bank, Union Bank ended 1.2 to 5.5 percent lower.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd | Shares of GMM Pfaudler fell as much as 15 percent in trade on Friday after 74 lakh shares or 16 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in multiple large deals, according to stock exchange data. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 14.9 percent lower.

Nykaa | Kravis Investment Partners has sold 3.67 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns leading online fashion and beauty products retailer Nykaa, for around Rs 629 crore through open market transactions on December 15. Its stock ended 1.5 percent lower.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 20 percent higher.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2.8 percent lower.