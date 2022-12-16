English
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Adani Ports, Gland Pharma, GMM Pfaudler and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 16

Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 4:14:48 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18269.00, 145.90 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61337.81, 461.22 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

gland pharma, gland pharma stock, gland pharma shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
1 / 6

Gland Pharma | Gland Pharma's shares ended 3.4 percent on Friday after the management told analysts that the next six quarters would remain "challenging" for the company. While supply issues may settle in the next few months, competitive intensity, particularly in the US may aggravate.

Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, PSB, Central Bank, Union Bank, bank stocks, bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
2 / 6

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.9 percent. Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, PSB, Central Bank, Union Bank ended 1.2 to 5.5 percent lower.

GMM Pfaudler, gmm pfaudler stock, gmm pfaudler shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
3 / 6

GMM Pfaudler Ltd | Shares of GMM Pfaudler fell as much as 15 percent in trade on Friday after 74 lakh shares or 16 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in multiple large deals, according to stock exchange data. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 14.9 percent lower.

nykaa, nykaa stock, nykaa shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
4 / 6

Nykaa | Kravis Investment Partners has sold 3.67 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns leading online fashion and beauty products retailer Nykaa, for around Rs 629 crore through open market transactions on December 15. Its stock ended 1.5 percent lower.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd stock, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
5 / 6

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 20 percent higher.

adani ports, adani ports stock, adani ports shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
6 / 6

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2.8 percent lower.

arrow down