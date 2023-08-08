Gland Pharma, Ramco Cements and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Gland Pharma with a target of Rs 1,742 per share, while Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Ramco Cements with a target of Rs 720 per share

Gland Pharma | Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Gland Pharma with a target of Rs 1,742 per share. It says the pharma company's first quarter earnings point towards early signs of revival in its base business.

Alembic Pharma | HSBC has maintained a 'hold' rating on Alembic Pharma with a target of Rs 715 per share. It says the pharma company's first quarter EBITDA margin witnessed the impact of higher operating costs, while the US sales outlook is yet to improve.

Ramco Cements | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Ramco Cements with a target of Rs 720 per share. It says the company recorded a robust 29 percent year-on-year growth in volumes, led by new capacities stabilising.

Ramco Cements | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Ramco Cements with a target of Rs 850 per share. It says the company's weaker realisation remains a drag amid its strong volume growth in the first quarter this fiscal.