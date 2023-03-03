SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has given an overweight call on Gail, says regulators’ new proposed unified pipeline tariff is up 41 percent in co’s weight avg tariff. New tariff is 10 percent lower than that proposed by Gail.

NTPC | Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on shares of NTPC. As per the brokerage firm stock catalysts include re monetisation in near term, new thermal orders, lower competitive intensity in acquiring stressed assets.

Adani Ports | Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the shares of Adani Ports. The brokerage firm is of the view that promoter stake sale to GQG and 10 percent volume growth in Feb, 2023. Promoters have sold 8.86 crore shares at Rs 596.2 per share.

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance I Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on M&M Fin, says disbursements & collections remained strong in February. Collection efficiency in Feb rose MoM, GS3 was stable

