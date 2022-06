1 / 10 Wall Street | Overnight, the S&P 500 jumped 1.84 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.33 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.69 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.81 percent higher, the Shanghai index was up 0.4 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped a percent at 7:27 am. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | On the Singapore Exchange, Nifty futures and SGX Nifty, which indicates how India's braider Nifty would perform, were both up 0.18 percent at 7:28 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,818, up 437 points or 0.79 percent higher while the Nifty50 shut shop at 16,628, up 105 points or 0.64 percent higher on Thursday.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 77.60 against the US dollar on Thursday.



6 / 10 Oil | Oil declined marginally on Friday after US crude inventories fell more than expected amid high demand for fuel. Meanwhile, OPEC+ has agreed to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production. Brent crude was down 0.05 percent to $117.55 a barrel at 7:21 am.



7 / 10 Fed | The Federal Reserve is likely to continue tightening monetary policy beyond the half percentage point interest rate hikes expected at each of its next two meetings, two policymakers signaled on Thursday, with the only question being how much. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Gold | Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, supported by a lower US dollar, which also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,871.69 per ounce, as of 6:18 am, its highest since May 9.



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market was also in the green with the world's largest crypto Bitcoin up 1.3 percent in last 24 hours to $30,586 and Ethereum was trading at 1.01 percent at $1,838.64 at 7:23 am.