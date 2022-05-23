Cross
10 things to know before opening bell on May 23

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 5 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,260 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Asian stocks faced an uncertain start on Monday while Wall Street ended mixed on Friday after a volatile session. Among other pre-market cues, oil prices rose in early trade on Monday with the US fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker US dollar supporting the market. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on May 23:

