From Suzlon to Mazagon Dock: These 14 Nifty 500 stocks have surged 100% or more this year so far

14 Nifty 500 constituents, ranging from Mazagon Dock to Cyient and BSE have doubled in value so far in 2023. The list is a mix of private and state-run companies. Here is a look at them in detail.

JBM Auto | Shares of JBM Auto have nearly tripled in value so far this year, rising 190 percent. The stock's prospects received further boost when it won an order for 5,000 electric buses along with its subsidiaries. The company currently has an order book of 5,000 electric buses. Interestigly, when we look at the June quarter shareholding pattern, no Mutual Fund holds a stake in the company. The stock had earlier gained nearly 4x in 2021.

Apar Industries | Another stock that has nearly tripled in value in 2023 so far, Apar Industries has seen shares surge by nearly 180 percent. "Apar Industries is one you can play, we are more constructive there. So we are more constructive there. And we are tracking Apar right now more as a proxy play to how the power capex plays out," Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Consultants told CNBC-TV18.

Olectra Greentech | Another electric bus supplier tops the charts in this list. Olectra's shares have jumped over 150 percent so far this year. The company in July won an order for over 5,000 electric buses worth over Rs 10,000 crore. The stock had gained nearly 500 percent in 2021.

Zensar Tech | This midcap IT stock has seen a stellar run so far this year with shares rising over 150 percent. Funds like Franklin India Opportunities Fund, HSBC MF, HDFC MF along with Goldman Sachs hold a stake in this stock.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | One of the most successful IPOs of recent times, the stock at one point had nearly tripled in value. Even after a brief correction, the stock has gained close to 140 percent so far this year. The government still holds over 80 percent stake in the company. Their three-year lock-in period ends in September, post which, 20 percent of the company's outstanding shares will be eligible for trading.

Suzlon | A stock that always grabs investor interest. Shares are up 12x from their all time low of Rs 2 in 2019. It has risen to the highest level since 2015. However, if one looks back in time, the stock had IPOed in September 2005 at a price of Rs 510! Nonetheless, it makes it to this list with gains of 133 percent so far. Read more about Suzlon here.

Data Patterns | The defence theme has been the hot pick over the last two years and Data Patterns is making the most of it. The stock has risen almost 4x from its IPO price of Rs 585 after listing last year. So far, the stock is up 127 percent for 2023. Nippon India Small Cap Fund, 360 One Focused Equity Fund, Axis Small Cap Fund and even Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are investors in this company.

Cyient | Shares of this technology company also make it to the list with gains of 112 percent so far. The stock received a further boost this year after it demerged its DLM business which now trades as a separate entity. Cyient DLM's IPO was among the successful ones for the year.

BSE | The surge seen by the stock in July and August has pushed it into the list. BSE's shares now traded well above the mark of Rs 1,100 at a record high. The board has also frequently rewarded shareholders with bonus shares and buybacks. Speaking of buybacks, the company is in a dilemma of sorts. Read more here to find out what that is all about.

REC | The list is incomplete without PSUs as they have had a memorable run over the last couple of years. REC tops the charts with gains of 105 percent so far this year. The stock is the top performer on the Nifty PSE index as well. This is REC's best annual performance since the year of its listing in 2009, during which it had gained over 230 percent.

NCC | The road construction company also makes it to the list having doubled in value so far this year. NCC has been consistently winning orders. On Friday, the company announced that it had won four orders worth over Rs 8,000 crore for the month of August. The order value for August was among the highest so far in 2023.

Polycab | The wires and cables company has been an outperformer this year compared to its peers like Havells and KEI. The stock has grown from strength to strength, having doubled this year and even crossed the mark of Rs 5,000. Incidentally, looking at data for the month of August, it has given positive returns in the month of August every year since it listed in 2019.

Finolex Cables | Another wires and cables company that has doubled in value this year, Finolex Cables has given more returns over the last 12 months when compared to the last five years. While for the last five years, the stock has gained 95 percent, the last 12-month returns are well over 130 percent. Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, Nippon India NIF, HSBC Infra Fund and HDFC Dividend Yield Fund are some of the funds that have a stake in the company. Even HDFC Life Insurance has a 1.5 percent stake in Finolex Cables.

