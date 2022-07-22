    Home

    Friday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Bharat Electronics and PVR

    Friday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Bharat Electronics and PVR

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Friday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Bharat Electronics and PVR

    CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of PVR with a target price of Rs 2,410, while CS maintains 'underperform' on the shares of RBL Bank with a revised target price of Rs 86. Here are top brokerage calls for the day -

