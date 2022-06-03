Friday's top brokerage calls on UltraTech Cement



1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement | The brokerage firm has recently turned cautious on the cement sector with UltraTech Cement as the only 'buy'. Capacity expansion announcement confirms the company's leadership position and also points at consolidation of capacity share towards large producers, Goldman Sachs added.



2 / 4 CLSA on UltraTech Cement | Companies with strong balance sheets and growth visibility are better placed, said CLSA which has a 'buy' call on UltraTech Cement.



3 / 4 Citi on UltraTech Cement | Growth targets of large players could encourage mergers and acquisitions, said Citi. The brokerage firm has retained its 'buy' recommendation on shares of the cement maker with a target price of Rs 7,600.