Friday's top brokerage calls on UltraTech Cement

[caption id="attachment_13703632" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement | The brokerage firm has recently turned cautious on the cement sector with UltraTech Cement as the only 'buy'. Capacity expansion announcement confirms the company's leadership position and also points at consolidation of capacity share towards large producers, Goldman Sachs added.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13703642" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on UltraTech Cement | Companies with strong balance sheets and growth visibility are better placed, said CLSA which has a 'buy' call on UltraTech Cement.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13703652" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Citi on UltraTech Cement | Growth targets of large players could encourage mergers and acquisitions, said Citi. The brokerage firm has retained its 'buy' recommendation on shares of the cement maker with a target price of Rs 7,600.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13703662" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on UltraTech Cement | The brokerage firm sees more headwinds for small midcap companies and expects more consolidation in the near to medium term. Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on the cement manufacturer.[/caption]