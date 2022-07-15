

1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on L&T Infotech | Morgan Stanley maintains 'equal-weight' on the shares of L&T Infotech with a target price of Rs 3,900. The brokerage firm said that the equal-weight stance is due to valuation premiums and a weakening macro environment situation.



2 / 5 CLSA on ACC | CLSA maintains 'underperform' rating on the shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 2,300. CLSA said that clarity on earnings is key for the stock's rerating.



3 / 5 Nomura on L&T Infotech | Noruma maintains 'reduce' call on the shares of L&T Infotech with a target price of Rs 3,680. The brokerage house says that the revenue growth in quarter one was tad below consensus and the outlook for quarter two is strong.



4 / 5 UBS on ACC | UBS maintains a 'buy' call on shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 2,600. The brokerage house noted that the open offer at Rs 2,200 per share could keep the downside protected, and market would keep track of the acquisition by Adani Group.