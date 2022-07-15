[caption id="attachment_14140042" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on L&T Infotech | Morgan Stanley maintains 'equal-weight' on the shares of L&T Infotech with a target price of Rs 3,900. The brokerage firm said that the equal-weight stance is due to valuation premiums and a weakening macro environment situation.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14140052" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on ACC | CLSA maintains 'underperform' rating on the shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 2,300. CLSA said that clarity on earnings is key for the stock's rerating.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14140062" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Nomura on L&T Infotech | Noruma maintains 'reduce' call on the shares of L&T Infotech with a target price of Rs 3,680. The brokerage house says that the revenue growth in quarter one was tad below consensus and the outlook for quarter two is strong.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14140072" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] UBS on ACC | UBS maintains a 'buy' call on shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 2,600. The brokerage house noted that the open offer at Rs 2,200 per share could keep the downside protected, and market would keep track of the acquisition by Adani Group.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14140082" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Citi on ACC | Citi maintains a 'buy' on the shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 2,460. The brokerage house says that the valuations with upsides from potential synergies make it attractive bottom-up play.[/caption]